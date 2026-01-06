AIIMS Bhopal professor dies 24 days after injecting herself with high dose of anaesthesia

Bhopal, Jan 6 (PTI) Assistant Professor Dr Rashmi Verma, who allegedly attempted suicide by injecting a high dose anaesthesia drug, died during treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, losing the battle for life after 24 days of hospitalisation, an official said on Tuesday.

She died on January 5, he said.

Verma, assistant professor in the Emergency and Trauma Department of AIIMS, had been on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since December 11 and was under close supervision of specialists.

"Despite all efforts, she could not be saved. She breathed her last on Monday," he said.

Educated in Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, Verma had reportedly taken a high dose of anesthesia. She was reportedly upset by administrative pressure and repeated notices, according to the official.

The official said that after Verma was brought to the hospital for treatment, doctors administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), which restored her heartbeat, but she suffered severe brain damage (global hypoxia) due to the lack of oxygen supply to her brain.

Following the incident, the head of the emergency department was removed from his post after the intervention of the Union Health Ministry, and the AIIMS management formed a fact-finding team to investigate, the official said.

