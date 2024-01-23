AIIMS Bhubaneswar conducts successful drone trial to deliver healthcare services

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (PTI) AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Tuesday conducted a successful drone trial to deliver essential healthcare services to people especially during calamities.

The drone, which completed the 120km journey from the institute to CHC (Community Health Centre) Tangi in 70 minutes, carried essential blood supplies weighing around 2kg.

There were no operational issues during the trial, according to AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Asutosh Biswas.

Biswas said the national institute is committed to developing a model that integrates technology into the healthcare system as a supplement to existing logistics methods.

"Induction of drone delivery can boost healthcare services in rural, tribal, and semi-urban locations," he added.

These drones are capable of carrying multiple health products, including vaccines, essential drugs, and diagnostic samples.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar, as a leading tertiary healthcare provider, has created this opportunity for the people of Odisha, Biswas said.

He also highlighted the pivotal role that drone services can play during natural disasters, overcoming geographical barriers and ensuring timely delivery of critical medical supplies to remote areas.

These supplies include emergency medicine, blood samples, blood products, and others. The drone used for the trial has a capacity to carry up to 5kg and can travel up to 160km.

This initiative, which is part of the PMSSY (Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Surakshya Yojana) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, aims to enhance accessibility of healthcare services for people residing in remote and flooded areas, an official said. PTI AAM AAM MNB