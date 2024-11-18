AIIMS Bhubaneswar docs save army jawan’s life after his heart stopped for 90 minutes

Bhubaneswar, Nov 18 (PTI) A team of experts of AIIMS Bhubaneswar successfully saved the life of a 24-year-old army jawan after his heart had stopped beating for nearly 90 minutes, using a special resuscitation procedure — eCPR, marking a milestone in Odisha’s medical history, doctors said on Monday.

Advertisment

The life-saving intervention, known as Extracorporeal Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (eCPR) procedure, helped revive the young man even after his heart had stopped beating for nearly 1.5 hours, Dr Ashutosh Biswas of AIIMS Bhubaneswar told reporters.

The patient, identified as Subhakant Sahu, having no past record of cardiac ailments, came to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a critical condition on October 1.

Shortly after his arrival, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Despite 40 minutes of conventional CPR, there was no cardiac activity. The team faced a critical decision — whether to declare him dead or attempt a cutting-edge procedure.

Advertisment

Biswas said the medical team eventually decided to proceed with eCPR.

Led by Dr Srikant Behera, Intensivist and Adult ECMO specialist, the team initiated Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), following which the patient’s heart began to beat again after around 90 minutes, though with an irregular rhythm.

"Over the next 30 hours, the heart function improved significantly, and the patient was successfully weaned off ECMO after 96 hours," Biswas said.

Advertisment

“ECMO is an extracorporeal technique of providing cardiac and respiratory support to persons whose heart and lungs are unable to provide adequate amount of gas exchange or perfusion to sustain life. It can support and perform the functions of the lungs and the heart, individually and together,” Behera explained.

The eCPR, while technically challenging, represents a promising advancement in the treatment of cardiac arrests traditionally deemed fatal, he said.

“This success marks a milestone in Odisha’s medical history," Behera added.

Advertisment

Though awareness and usage of ECPR are increasing around the world and significant advancements have taken place, it was the first such case in Odisha, doctors said.

The patient is fully conscious, and his blood pressure and oxygen saturation are within the normal range, they said.

Sahu’s mother Minati expressed gratitude to the doctors for saving his life.

Advertisment

"I cannot thank AIIMS Bhubaneswar and the treating doctors enough for giving my son a second chance in life," she said. PTI AAM PYK MNB AAM RBT