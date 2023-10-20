AIIMS Bhubaneswar launches e-payment facility for public

Bhubaneswar, Oct 20 (PTI) In a first among all AIIMS across the country, AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Friday launched an e-payment facility for the public, an official said.

This facility will enable patients and their relatives to pay the fees online using UPI, wallets, credit and debit cards and netbanking using the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swasthya app.

While launching the facility, AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Ashutosh Biswas said to make the institute paperless, the e-payment gateway is a step forward.

The online payment system will allow patients and their relatives from all over the country to securely pay the fees in a timely manner from the comfort of their homes or offices.

To make the e-payments, an person has to download the 'AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swasthya app' from Google Playstore. The person has to then login with the registered mobile number. The beneficiary will then receive an OTP. After entering it, one has to select the billing process before making the digital payment. After completion of the process, a receipt will be displayed which can be downloaded for further use.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has already implemented the e-Shushrut (HMIS), HRFMS, e-office system to embrace the digital India Mission objectives. PTI AAM AAM MNB