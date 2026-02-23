AIIMS Bhubaneswar launches liver transplant programme, robotic surgery system

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) In a significant development set to transform the healthcare landscape of Odisha and Eastern India, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has successfully established a comprehensive Liver Transplant Programme and launched a state-of-the-art Surgical Robotic System.

The Liver Transplant Unit and the Advanced Robotic Surgery System were virtually inaugurated by Union Health Minister J P Nadda at the institute.

"These additions would significantly strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and elevate the quality of healthcare delivery, enabling access to advanced, world-class, life-saving treatments for patients across Odisha and neighbouring states," Nadda said.

Congratulating the team at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the minister highlighted that while the institute has already been performing successful kidney and bone marrow transplants, the commencement of the Liver Transplant Programme marks a major milestone in strengthening advanced tertiary healthcare services in the region.

Emphasising the national priority of organ donation, Nadda recalled the prime minister's call to sensitise citizens and transform organ donation into a mass movement.

He added that the launch of the liver transplant facility, immediately following this national appeal, reflects the institute's commitment to aligning its efforts with the prime minister's vision.

It represents a significant step in advancing the noble cause of organ donation.

Nadda further stated that the new liver transplant facility will bring advanced treatment for end-stage liver disease within the reach of patients in Odisha and Eastern India, including those from West Bengal, Assam, and other neighbouring states.

The facility will also ensure that economically disadvantaged patients can undergo transplantation and comprehensive follow-up care without financial hardship, thus sparing them the burden of long-distance travel.