AIIMS-Bhubaneswar signs MoU to boost healthcare innovation in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 21 (PTI) AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Thursday signed an MoU with KIIT-Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI) and the Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster Foundation to boost healthcare innovation and promote clinical entrepreneurship in Odisha.

The collaboration aims to create a robust platform for developing, validating and deploying healthcare technologies, accelerate innovation growth and attract startups in the sector to Odisha, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar said in a release.

It will also help establish joint Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in healthcare, diagnostics and digital health, the institute said.

Speaking on the occasion, AIIMS Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas said, “This partnership will position AIIMS-Bhubaneswar as a national translational innovation hub, fostering medical product development, technology advancement, effective IP management, and boosting clinical entrepreneurship.” Through this MoU, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, KIIT-TBI, and BCKIC will jointly work towards innovation and startup programmes, bootcamps, regulatory workshops, and startup-investor roundtables, the release said.

The partnership is expected to transform Odisha into a hub of healthcare innovation and entrepreneurship, contributing significantly to India’s journey of digital health and medical technology advancement, it added. PTI BBM RBT