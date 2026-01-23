AIIMS Bhubaneswar tops govt facilities in linking health records under Ayushman Bharat

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (PTI) AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Friday said it has been recognised as the top government facility in the category of linking health records under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), a statement issued by the institute said.

The award was presented during the chintan shivir held in Bhubaneswar on January 19-20, organised by the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Ashutosh Biswas, along with IT committee chairman Manoj Kumar Mohanty received the award from Chief Secretary Anu Garg.

A two-day chintan shivir brought together senior policymakers and health administrators from across the country to review progress and chart the future roadmap of digital health initiatives under ABDM.

Representatives from 27 states and 7 Union Territories participated in the deliberations. PTI AAM AAM MNB