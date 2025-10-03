AIIMS Bilaspur has achieved remarkable milestone in short time: Union Health Minister

Bilaspur (HP), Oct 3 (PTI) Union health Minister JP Nadda on Friday said that AIIMS Bilaspur has achieved remarkable milestones in a very short time and a regional-level viral research laboratory has also been established here.

Speaking at the medical institute's third foundation day celebrations here, he said currently, 23 AIIMS operate in the country of which 13 were established during his tenure, according to an statement.

Nadda said that the construction of AIIMS Bilaspur was completed in a record time of just three years and till date more than 20,000 patients have been treated free of charge under the Himcare and Ayushman Bharat schemes.

The hospital has a 750-bed indoor patient ward and a 40-bed outpatient department besides modern facilities like 24-hour emergency and casualty services, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT) and, positron emission tomography (PET scan).

Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), critical care unit, cath lab, blood bank, endoscopy, radiotherapy, kidney dialysis, and kidney transplantation services are available at the institute.

AIIMS Bilaspur has relieved the residents of the state from the hassle of travelling to major hospitals in Chandigarh and Delhi. A 250-bed rest house has been built for the convenience of patients and their families while another 250-bed rest house will soon be constructed with the support of a charitable organisation, the minister said.

Additionally, a modern indoor stadium will be constructed on the AIIMS campus at a cost of Rs 5 crore, and the process of opening a Kendriya Vidyalaya and DAV school for the children of employees has also begun.

The Union minister announced that an additional amount of Rs 123 crore has been approved for Himachal Pradesh under the Implementation Plan 2025-26. Of this, Rs 73.13 crore has been approved for the construction of a maternal and child wing.

Hamirpur Medical College will receive Rs 34 crore, Nahan Rs 11 crore, Bilaspur Rs 4.5 crore and Mandi Rs 1.65 crore, Nadda said.

Additionally, Rs 18 crore has been approved for equipment and Rs 32 crore for improving delivery room quality in medical colleges that have already constructed maternal and child wings, he said.

Presiding over the event, Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhaniram Shandil said that the establishment of AIIMS Bilaspur has brought about a historic improvement in the state's health services.

He added that this institute is proving to be a boon not only for the people of Himachal but also for the people of neighbouring states.

Shandil said that the true identity of any great institution is not determined solely by its buildings and infrastructure, but by the dedication, commitment and human resources.

He praised the doctors, faculty, nursing staff, and other employees of AIIMS Bilaspur, saying that their honesty, hard work, and sensitivity towards patients are what make this institution so excellent.

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and modern technologies will make diagnosis and treatment more accurate, he said and added that the Himachal government is committed to providing modern and accessible healthcare facilities to every citizen of the state.

Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan, and other senior BJP leaders were also present in the function.