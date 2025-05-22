AIIMS Bilaspur sees its maiden robotic knee replacement surgery

Bilaspur (HP), May 22 (PTI) All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur became the first government medical institution in the state to successfully perform robotic knee replacement surgery, officials said Thursday.

The surgery was performed Wednesday on an elderly female patient who had been suffering from severe arthritis and knee deformity for years, limiting her ability to walk.

Using the subtlety and precision of robotic technology, the team of surgeons not only corrected the deformity but also restored the joint's natural structure.

The team that performed the surgery consisted of Dr Ranjit Chaudhary, Dr Gaurav Kumar Sharma, Dr Amit Salaria and Dr Devendra. "The introduction of robotic knee transplant services puts AIIMS Bilaspur on the map of world-class orthopedics. Now, we can perform advanced procedures like robotic knee transplant along with modern surgery of complex trauma, spinal surgery and sports injuries", Dr Chaudhary said.

This robotic system facilitates real-time balancing and precise alignment of joints during the operation.

With its help, better results, fewer complications and faster recovery of the patient are possible compared to traditional techniques, the doctor added.