AIIMS Delhi among best 100 hospitals globally in Newsweek and Statista's rankings

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has been named the 97th best hospital globally in the World's Best Hospitals 2024 ranking by Newsweek and Statista, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the medical research university and hospital was recognised for its healthcare, advanced medical research and affordable treatment.

The Newsweek-Statista ranking, now in its sixth edition, evaluates over 2,400 hospitals across 30 countries based on patient satisfaction, clinical outcomes, hygiene standards, and recommendations from healthcare professionals.

Two other Indian hospitals also earned spots on the global list.

Gurgaon’s Medanta secured the 146th rank, getting recognition for its cutting-edge technology and expertise in specialities like cardiology, oncology and organ transplantation, the statement read.

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh ranked 228th, celebrated for its contributions to medical education, research and specialised care, it added.