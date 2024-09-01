AIIMS-Delhi announces 'hostel mentor' initiative to enhance quality of life, support for residents

New Delhi: Taking steps to enhance the quality of life and support for hostel residents, AIIMS-Delhi has announced an initiative to increase faculty engagement in the hostel system.

The move comes after residents' feedback that the faculty should be more involved in regular hostel affairs.

After a review of the hostel management system, it has been decided to upgrade the framework by designating two faculty members as 'hostel mentors' per block, the AIIMS-Delhi said in a statement.

AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas said, "Our students and residents are the core of what we do and their health is our most important issue. By having hostel mentors, we hope that every resident feels supported and listened to." "This initiative demonstrates our dedication to creating a caring and supportive environment that looks after the regular, as well as the extraordinary needs, of our hostel society," he added.

The voluntary hostel mentors will play an important role in creating a welcoming and inclusive environment, the statement said.

Their duties will comprise weekly rounds for visiting hostel blocks and interacting with the residents. They will also be required to be available over the phone 24x7 for the residents and their families.

There will be community events and functions, including engaging the residents in festivals and events and bringing them together while allowing cultural diversity to blossom.

The hostel mentors will also promote continuous interaction and work closely with the hotel superintendents to address any issues regarding infrastructure and facilities.

They will identify the residents who require additional support and connect them with the Student Wellness Centre for obtaining proper psychological help, the statement said.

AIIMS-Delhi's media cell in-charge Dr Rima Dada said, "This initiative underscores AIIMS-New Delhi's commitment to creating a more supportive and interactive hostel environment for its students and residents. The involvement of faculty members as hostel mentors is expected to significantly enhance the overall hostel experience and provide a more responsive and caring atmosphere."