AIIMS Delhi deploys 22-member medical team in flood-hit areas of north India

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) A team of 11 doctors and as many nurses from AIIMS, Delhi, has been deployed to extend medical relief and humanitarian support to the flood-affected areas of Punjab and other states in northern India.

The deployed team includes specialists from disciplines such as Medicine, Psychiatry, Paediatrics, Community Medicine, Surgical Disciplines Radio diagnosis, Laboratory Medicine and nursing Officers, the premier hospital said in a statement.

North India, this monsoon, witnessed landslides and flash floods in multiple states triggered by heavy rains. At least 90 people have been killed and scores of people have been dismissed due to rain-induced natural calamities in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. PTI PLB AMJ AMJ