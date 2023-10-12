AIIMS-Delhi develops mobile app for efficient management of bicycle fleet

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) In a step towards promoting sustainable transportation and enhancing the campus experience, AIIMS-Delhi has come up with a mobile application for the efficient management of its recently-introduced fleet of over 1,000 bicycles as part of the Green AIIMS initiative.

According to an official memorandum dated August 30, the security department has been entrusted with the vital responsibilities of bicycle parking, issuance, deposit and maintenance.

The move is aligned with AIIMS-Delhi's commitment to sustainability, promoting a healthier environment and reducing carbon footprint, Director Dr M Srinivas said.

The hospital received feedback that emphasised the need for a modern, technology-driven solution to efficiently manage and monitor the bicycle inventory and streamline the process of their issuance and deposit.

"In response to this feedback, AIIMS-Delhi announces the development of a state-of-the-art mobile application, which is slated for completion by November 30," said Prof Dr Rima Dada, the media cell in-charge.

The application will serve as a comprehensive tool to maintain a real-time inventory of the bicycles and facilitate seamless record-keeping for their issuance, deposit and maintenance, Dada added.

The professor in-charge of AIIMS' computer facility will lead the initiative to implement the application. PTI PLB SZM