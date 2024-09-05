AIIMS-Delhi doing lot of research, working on vision to bag Nobel prize: Director Dr Srinivas

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) If India has to get a Nobel prize in physiology or medicine, then probably it is going to be from AIIMS-Delhi and the institute is "working on that vision", Hospital Director Dr M Srinivas has said.

He said AIIMS-Delhi is doing a lot of research on various diseases, which are country specific and can have a social impact, but pointed out that doctors at the premier facility have to devote more time for patient care than research.

Outlining his vision for India's premier hospital and medical institute for putting it on the global map, Dr Srinivas in an exclusive interview with PTI Editors said looking into diseases, which are specific to India, will help in understanding them and framing policies for disease mitigation.

"In the area of research we have definitely taken a lead. You have to understand that if we don't do the research for the diseases which are important and geographically specific to our nation, who else will do it," he said.

He said the focus, whether it is through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Indian Council of Medical Research or AIIMS, is to look into the health problems in the country and find out what are the research areas and what needs to do done.

"In research, in a larger context, what we can say is that if India has to get a Nobel prize in physiology or medicine then probably it is going to be from AIIMS-Delhi. We are working on that vision," Dr Srinivas said.

He, however, flagged that their counterparts abroad can focus exclusively on research but AIIMS-Delhi has to look after patient care and teaching as well.

"Our time goes more on patient care and less on research at AIIMS-Delhi. When we see a patient who requires our care, needs intervention and the patient is dying in front of us obviously we will spend more time with the patient. If we have to get a Nobel prize we have to be totally focused," Dr Srinivas said.