AIIMS Delhi forms committee over roadmap for creating cross-disciplinary depts

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The AIIMS Delhi on Thursday constituted a five-member committee to deliberate on and recommend a roadmap for creation of cross-disciplinary departments.

Advertisment

An office memorandum (OM) issued on Thursday said AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas has been regularly interacting with AIIMS faculty and external experts for the past one year.

"It has been repeatedly proposed by various faculty and experts that AIIMS New Delhi should create new cross-disciplinary departments in various fields like Transplant Medicine, Medical Education, Spiritual Medicine, etc," the OM read.

"To further deliberate on the same and to recommend a roadmap for creating such cross-disciplinary departments, the committee is constituted," it stated.

The committee will examine the matter in detail, consult with all relevant stakeholders and give its recommendations by October 31, 2023. PTI PLB CK