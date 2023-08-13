AIIMS Delhi, GGSIP University join forces for innovative patient grievance redressal system

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Sunday announced a collaboration aimed at revolutionising patient care through a 'patient grievance redressal system'.

Advertisment

This partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing transparency, accountability, and patient satisfaction within the healthcare domain, Delhi AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas said.

The collaboration was formalised through the signing and exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between AIIMS, New Delhi and USAR (University School of Automation and Robotics) and USDI (University School of Design and Innovation) of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GSIPU).

This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of both institutions to drive positive change in the public healthcare sector, Srinivas said.

Advertisment

The 'patient grievance redressal system' aims to comprehensively address patient concerns and feedback, Srinivas said, adding that this initiative is noteworthy as it is the first of its kind, demonstrating a pioneering approach to patient care.

This project is anticipated to save crores of rupees for AIIMS as it leverages the expertise and commitment of GGSIPU's faculty and students.

“What sets this project apart is that it comes at no cost to AIIMS as the students and faculties of GGSIPU's USAR and USDI have generously volunteered to develop the programme free of charge,” said Dr Rima Dada, professor in-charge of AIIMS Media Cell.

Advertisment

The comprehensive scope of the patient grievance redressal system covers an array of services, including patient treatment, clinical practice, nursing care, implementation of welfare schemes, sanitation, security, infrastructure, and facilities management, Dada said.

By integrating these facets into a unified system, both AIIMS and GGSIPU are dedicated to elevating standards of care, good governance, and transparency in healthcare delivery, she stated.

Initially, the patient grievance redressal system will be implemented in the Mother and Child Block of AIIMS, with plans to extend its coverage to other departments, blocks, and centres across the institution in subsequent phases.

Srinivas said, "This landmark partnership reflects our collective commitment to patient-centric healthcare. By harnessing innovation and expertise, we aim to set a new benchmark for patient care and satisfaction."

Dr Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor of GGSIP University, echoed this sentiment, saying, "Our collaboration with AIIMS exemplifies the power of academia to effect positive change in society. We are proud to contribute to AIIMS' mission of providing exceptional healthcare services."