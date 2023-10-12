AIIMS-Delhi introduces 24x7 electric staff cars on residential campuses

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) In an effort to empower its clinical team to promptly respond to patient care duties, AIIMS-Delhi on Thursday announced round-the-clock availability of electric staff cars on residential campuses.

Advertisment

AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas has been engaging with faculty and staff to understand their needs and concerns, a hospital statement said.

The interactions brought to light a recurring issue specifically affecting clinical team members living in Ayur Vigyan Nagar, Kidwai Nagar, Asiad Village and Ansari Nagar West.

It was found that clinical team members living in these areas often faced significant delays while waiting for transportation to the main campus for urgent patient care duties. This situation not only resulted in the loss of valuable time but also induced additional mental stress among them, the statement said.

Advertisment

In response, AIIMS-Delhi has taken decisive action to address the challenge.

"The institution is pleased to announce that electric staff cars will now be available within the Ayur Vigyan Nagar, Kidwai Nagar, Asiad Village and Ansari Nagar West residential campuses on a 24x7 basis," the statement said.

To ensure seamless access to the service, AIIMS-Delhi will provide a designated mobile number for each driver on the campuses.

Advertisment

This number will be circulated among all faculty and staff members residing in official AIIMS accommodations outside the main campus, enabling them to easily request transportation, when needed.

"This significant development has been initiated by the collaborative efforts of AIIMS-Delhi, recognising the vital role played by its clinical team in providing uninterrupted patient care," the statement said.

"With the introduction of this round-the-clock electric staff car service, AIIMS aims to alleviate the transportation challenges faced by its staff and empower them to respond to patient care duties promptly," it added. PTI PLB SZM