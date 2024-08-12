AIIMS Delhi joins FORDA strike over doctor's rape-murder in Kolkata, suspends elective services

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS Delhi joined the FORDA in its nationwide strike on Monday morning, suspending all elective and non-essential services, including OPDs and patient wards.

However, emergency care will continue to ensure critically ill patients do not suffer and receive treatment, Dr Raghunandan Dixit, General Secretary of AIIMS RDA said.

The move comes in response to a call from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) after a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata while on duty.

While several government hospitals had announced strike on Sunday itself, AIIMS Delhi announced it around 11.30 am today.

Raising concerns about the integrity of the ongoing probe, resident doctors have called for transparent investigation into the case, requesting an immediate transfer to the CBI.

"We also want that adequate compensation should be given to the bereaved family of the victim. The horror of this atrocity, occurring in a place meant to heal and save lives, is a grim reminder of the severe threat faced by those who serve," Dr Dixit said.

"Our hearts are heavy with profound grief and shock over this heinous act. Even as time has passed, the wheels of justice have moved slowly. The investigation into this horrific crime has yet to bring forth answers, and the lack of resolution only deepens our despair and frustration," the AIIMS Delhi RDA said in a statement.

" As a nation, we must unite to seek justice and protect the safety and dignity of every individual. We call upon the media, civil society organizations, and every compassionate soul to raise their voices and stand in support of this crucial cause," it added.

Meanwhile, 10 government hospitals in the national capital on Monday begun an indefinite strike in response to FORDA's call, halting all elective services.