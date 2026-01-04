AIIMS-Delhi operationalises night-shelter facility for patients, attendants

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) In a step towards strengthening patient-centric healthcare, the AIIMS, Delhi, with support from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has operationalised the Ashray facility, an initiative aimed at providing safe shelter, comfort and dignity to patients and their attendants, who otherwise spend nights waiting outside the hospital for outpatient department services.

Designed to address the persistent challenge of overcrowding and overnight queues, Ashray ensures that patients are no longer compelled to wait on pavements or hospital premises under difficult conditions, Dr M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS-Delhi, said.

The patients arriving at night are proactively identified and transported to the facility using eco-friendly electric shuttle buses, he informed.

Upon arrival, each patient is issued a token number in the order of reporting, ensuring that the same sequence is honoured during outpatient department (OPD) registration the following day, he added.

The facility provides free food, clean blankets and access to hygienic toilets for both patients and their attendants, ensuring basic comfort and preserving dignity during their stay.

The next morning, the patients are transported back to their respective OPDs in electric vehicles, enabling smooth and orderly registration, without the stress of early-morning queues, Srinivas informed.

With a capacity of approximately 250 individuals, the Ashray facility is currently operating at full utilisation, reflecting the strong demand for such support services among patients visiting the country's premier medical institution.

Officials indicated that the initiative has already led to a visible reduction in patient discomfort and improved crowd management around OPD registration areas.

According to them, the facility may be expanded in the future, subject to the availability of space and rising demand, to accommodate a larger number of patients and attendants.

By combining compassionate care with sustainable transport solutions and structured patient flow, the Ashray facility stands out as a model intervention in public healthcare delivery, a statement issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said.

The initiative underscores how thoughtful administrative measures can significantly enhance patient experience, setting a potential benchmark for hospitals across the country, the statement said. PTI PLB RC