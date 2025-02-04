AIIMS-Delhi sounds alarm against obesity epidemic, calls for lifestyle, diet change

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Experts from the AIIMS here on Tuesday made a collective call for dietary awareness, lifestyle modifications, stress management, and early interventions to curb the rising obesity epidemic in India.

Speaking at a press conference, they highlighted the adverse health effects of obesity and the urgent need for preventive measures.

The event reinforced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the nation to reduce oil consumption to address the rising obesity burden in India.

Dr M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS-Delhi, said, "As the national conversation shifts towards reducing oil consumption and promoting better nutrition practices to combat obesity, AIIMS experts can bring credible, evidence-based information." He also highlighted the need for early nutritional education and reinforced the significance of school-based interventions in tackling the obesity menace.

Dr Rajeev Narang, Professor and Head of Department of Cardiology, emphasised that obesity is treatable and urged people to monitor their Body Mass Index (BMI) and waist circumference.

He stressed the importance of tackling abdominal obesity, which significantly raises the risk of heart disease and hypertension.

Dr Naval Kishore Vikram, Professor, Department of Medicine, highlighted a paradigm shift in obesity classification, noting that abdominal fat accumulation in Indians makes BMI an imperfect measure.

The waist-to-height ratio was recommended as a more accurate indicator.

He pointed out the need to view obesity as a chronic disease rather than a cosmetic concern considering its increasing prevalence across all socio-economic groups, including rural areas.

Dr Nitish Naik, Professor at Department of Cardiology, called for early action before obesity leads to severe health issues like heart disease and diabetes. He stressed the importance of eliminating unhealthy food options.

Dr Nand Kumar, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, explained the link between stress and obesity, attributing weight gain to oxidative stress and hormonal imbalances.

"Use the CALM approach – Conscious activity, Active learning, Lifestyle modifications, and Mindfulness – as a strategy to combat stress-induced obesity," he said.

Chief Dietician Dr Parmeet Kaur and senior Dietician Dr Monita Gahlot advocated for reduced consumption of ultra-processed foods, increased intake of fruits, vegetables, and nuts, and an improved food label literacy among consumers.

Dr Asuri Krishna, Additional Professor of Surgical Disciplines, cautioned against bariatric surgery as a primary solution.

Dr Rima Dada, professor in the department of Anatomy highlighted the role of yoga in managing obesity, emphasising its ability to enhance emotional resilience and regulate gene expression.

She explained that obesity increases morbidity and mortality by triggering oxidative stress and inflammation, leading to gene dysregulation.

Dr Dada also recommended at least 30 minutes of daily yoga to encourage mindful eating and reduce stress.