AIIMS, Delhi to roll out e-buses to improve transport for patients on campus

New Delhi: AIIMS, Delhi will soon introduce electric buses to prove last-mile connectivity to patients, their attendants and caregivers from both rail and bus transit points to key areas within the campus.

The service is aimed at addressing problems such as long walks and overpriced auto-rickshaws, and spotty transport solutions within the sprawling hospital campus.

The e-buses will have an approximate capacity of 20 seats, air conditioning and low floors to ensure easy boarding for patients and will also have the option to load a patient on a wheelchair if required, an office memorandum issued on Tuesday said.

"The AIIMS, Delhi has made several additional changes in a bid to make things more easily accessible and comfortable for those who come down to its premises. Considering the need of patients and their attendants in this regard, a holistic plan has been prepared to address connectivity to interior destinations within the Institute by public transit," Dr M Srinivas, Director of the premier hospital said.

A patient app will show the expected time of arrival of buses, the memo said.

According to the office memorandum, the director has been interacting with patients and their attendants and it has emerged that all-weather connectivity of AIIMS campus with nearby public transit points -- AIIMS, South Extension metro stations and nearby bus stops -- are a major point of concern for all.

Weak and frail patients often have to walk long distances or take auto rickshaws, etc. at exorbitant rates. from these transit points to reach their destination within AIIMS campus, it said.

Also, as the AIIMS campus is nearly spread over 200 acres, patients visiting Masjid Moth or Trauma Centre areas often have to walk long distances from even the AIIMS metro station, it said.

Some patients have also complained about being fleeced by auto rickshaws by charging fare which is not commensurate with the distance, the memo said.

"Accordingly, to improve the experience of patients and their care providers, it has been decided that, in addition to the parikrama seva, electric buses shall be introduced for commuting to and from the nearby public transit points to various areas within the AIIMS campus," the order stated.

These electric buses shall be leased on outsourcing basis. The service provider shall increase or decrease the number of e-buses, such that there is an assured service every 10 minutes during peak hours (7am -7pm) and every 15 minutes during lean hours (7pm-7am and on all public holidays / Sundays).

According to the memo, these e-buses will have designated stops at key drop off locations within the AIIMS campus. These stops shall be recessed from the road and shall have a shade to ensure protection from direct sunshine or rain for the waiting passengers.

The stops will have a call button which patients can press to inform the e-bus service provider that they are waiting at a designated stop so that patient's waiting time can be captured for audit, the document stated.

The e-buses shall be fitted with CCTV cameras and GPS tracking system and AIIMS administration shall also have access to real-time CCTV feed and GPS tracking. A patient app showing the expected time of arrival of the e-bus based on real-time GPS tracking shall be developed and made available free of cost for both iOS and Android app stores.

The app shall also have an option for patients to lodge a complaint regarding issues in service if any, it said.

Fares will not be collected in cash, only via UPI or AIIMS Smart Card. The e-buses service provider may use the AIIMS charging infrastructure on payment basis or can install their dedicated chargers at their own cost including the cost of equipment, electricity, etc, it said.

Strict penalty clauses will be included in the tender to ensure strong deterrence against any issues in service, the memo said.

"As part of such initiatives being undertaken for providing the best patient care services to our patients, we are committed to making the patient experience at AIIMS, Delhi better every day. This initiative will not only solve the transport woes of our patients but also provide a reliable and convenient ride within the campus," Dr M Srinivas said.

Dr Rima Dada, professor in-charge of media cell said, "We would like the journey for patients who are coming to our campus to be absolutely smooth and hassle-free along with their attendants."