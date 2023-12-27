AIIMS-Delhi to set up COVID-19 screening OPD, 12 beds for seriously ill patients

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Amid a rise in cases, AIIMS-Delhi has decided to set up a COVID-19 screening OPD in the emergency department while 12 beds in one ward will be earmarked for the hospitalisation of seriously ill patients.

According to an office memorandum issued on Wednesday, a screening out-patient department (OPD) in the emergency department will be set up to screen patients for Covid-like symptoms and triage those on the basis of medical requirement.

A meeting chaired by AIIMS-Delhi Director M Srinivas was held on Wednesday on the contingency measures for seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

In supersession of the earlier circulars/guidelines, AIIMS-Delhi has further decided that testing will be done for patients with SARI-like (Severe Acute Respiratory Infections) symptoms.

Every department will make provisions in their designated wards to manage in-patients who test positive for COVID-19, the office memorandum stated.

It added that 12 beds in the C6 ward will be earmarked for the hospitalisation of seriously-ill COVID-19 patients.

Another 12 rooms in the new private ward will be earmarked for the hospitalisation of EHS beneficiaries testing positive for Covid. PTI PLB SZM