AIIMS doctor alleges fresh threats in rape case

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A 39-year-old AIIMS doctor has alleged fresh threats in an ongoing rape case against a doctor of the same hospital, prompting police to register another FIR.

She alleged that she received threat calls while heading to the hospital. The caller allegedly warned her to withdraw the case, threatened to kill her, and claimed to know about her movements, according to the FIR shared by the victim.

She immediately reported the alleged incident to police and a fresh FIR was registered at the Hauz Khas police station on February 14.

This marks the third FIR in connection with the case. The original rape complaint was filed in July 2023, accusing the doctor of multiple offenses, including criminal intimidation.

In December 2024, another case was registered after she reported threats from the accused and his associates.

The victim also alleged that her family was targeted, with men linked to the accused allegedly visiting her residence.