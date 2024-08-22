AIIMS' doctors call off 11-day strike after SC appeal, assurances

New Delhi: Doctors at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday announced that they were calling off their 11-day strike, to protest the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, following an appeal from the Supreme Court.

The apex court earlier in the day asked protesting doctors to resume work and assured them that no adverse action would be taken after they rejoin.

"We are resuming duties following the Supreme Court’s appeal and assurances and intervention in the RG Kar incident and safety for doctors . We commend the Court's action and call for adherence to its directives. Patient care remains our top priority," the AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association said in a post on X.

On August 12, doctor associations started a nationwide protest, halting OPD services. Emergency services continued as usual.

The brutal assault and murder of the junior doctor sparked nationwide protests. Her body was found on August 9 with severe injury marks inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital's chest department. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day.