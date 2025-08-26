AIIMS Gorakhpur approves new medical courses

Gorakhpur, Aug 25 (PTI) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur on Monday approved a slew of new academic programmes, including the Post-Doctoral Certificate Course (PDCC) in Adolescent Gynaecology, during the eighth meeting of its Standing Academic Committee (SAC), the institute said.

The meeting, chaired by AIIMS-Gorakhpur Executive Director Ashoka Jahnavi Prasad, cleared several initiatives aimed at academic expansion, advanced medical training and strengthening research, according to the AIIMS media cell.

The SAC granted approval for DM programmes in Neurology, Pain Medicine, Clinical Pharmacology and Critical Care Medicine under the Department of Anaesthesia, Pain Medicine and Critical Care.

PDCC courses in Trauma Anaesthesia, Spine Trauma, Pelvic-Acetabular Surgery and Adolescent Gynaecology were also sanctioned, with several of them being the first of their kind in the country, the institute sources said.

In addition, a Post-Doctoral Fellowship (PDF) in Maternal-Foetal Medicine under the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology received approval.

The committee also cleared MS in Trauma Surgery under the Department of Trauma and Emergency Medicine, PhD in Nursing, M.Sc. in Nursing Psychology, and a B.Sc. course in Operation Theatre Technology, they said.

Highlighting the rising concern of student suicides in educational institutions, Prasad stressed the urgent need for sustained psychological support and preventive interventions on campus.

He said that programmes like the M.Sc. in Nursing Psychology would help build a stronger mental health workforce and make psychological care more accessible to both students and the community. PTI COR ABN NB