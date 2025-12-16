AIIMS-Guwahati becomes first centre in NE to offer advanced trauma life support

Guwahati, Dec 16 (PTI) All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Guwahati has become the first health facility in the northeast to be accredited as an advanced trauma life support (ATLS) provider, according to an official release.

The institute successfully conducted its inaugural ATLS provider course from December 12 to 14, ushering in a new chapter in structured trauma education in the region.

"AIIMS Guwahati has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first institution in the northeast region to be accredited as an advanced trauma life support provider centre," the statement said.

Eminent ATLS faculty members from across the country participated in the three-day course, lending their expertise and support to strengthen the initiative, it added.

"The accreditation signifies a major step forward in disseminating standardised trauma management principles, with a special focus on effective intervention during the 'golden hour', a crucial determinant of trauma survival and outcomes", said the release.

Each ATLS course at AIIMS-Guwahati enrols 16 delegates and follows a rigorous training module comprising two days of intensive hands-on and didactic sessions, followed by a formal assessment on the third day, strictly adhering to the guidelines.

"Through this initiative, AIIMS-Guwahati reaffirms its commitment to advancing trauma care capacity in the northeast by ensuring sustained ATLS training, ultimately contributing to improved emergency response, better patient outcomes and a reduction in trauma-related mortality across the region," the statement said.