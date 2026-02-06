AIIMS-Guwahati to provide specialised healthcare to ex-servicemen, families

Guwahati, Feb 6 (PTI) AIIMS-Guwahati is set to provide specialised healthcare services to former defence personnel and their families under the ECHS initiative of the government, officials said. An agreement in this regard was signed by AIIMS-Guwahati on Friday.

The collaboration is expected to provide comprehensive healthcare services to former servicemen and their families across the northeastern region, an official statement said.

“The agreement aims to facilitate access to quality medical care for veterans and their dependents, thereby strengthening healthcare support mechanisms for ex-servicemen in the region,” it said.

Through this partnership, eligible beneficiaries under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) will be able to avail specialised medical services and treatment facilities at AIIMS-Guwahati, as per applicable norms and guidelines, it added.