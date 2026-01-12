AIIMS Guwahati's 6th Institute Day celebrated

Guwahati, Jan 12 (PTI) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, celebrated its 6th Institute Day on Monday with students, faculty members and other officilas, besides eminent persons from various organisations participating in the event.

The institute started its first academic session on January 12, 2021, with a batch of 50 MBBS students and 21 faculty members across four departments.

AIIMS Guwahati's Executive Director Ashok Puranik highlighted the institute’s journey from its initial functioning at the temporary campus in Gauhati Medical College to the present permanent campus at Changsari.

He pointed out the significant milestones achieved by it over the past five years in the core areas of quality medical education, patient care and health-oriented research.

The Institute Day serves as both a celebration of achievements and a moment of reflection for future vision, Puranik said.

This AIIMS witnessed rapid growth due to proactive governance, timely project implementation and effective coordination under the Prime Minister’s PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) initiative, he said.

Its President B K S Sanjay said about the 7D Strategy -- Document, Display, Demonstrate, Disseminate, Dialogue, Decision and Delivery -- aimed at strengthening effective healthcare delivery.

He also highlighted the significance of the Foundation Day observed on 12 January, which coincides with National Youth Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The Institute Oration Lecture was delivered by Dr Harsha Bhattacharjee, Founder Medical Director, Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, Guwahati, where he underscored the crucial role of medical institutions in community engagement and stressed the commitment required to reach underserved and unreached populations.

The programme was attended by several distinguished dignitaries, including Prof Prashant Joshi, Executive Director, AIIMS Nagpur; Prof Arvind Sinha, Executive Director, AIIMS Kalyani; and Dr Sajal Sen, Chief Operating Officer, Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute.

The Institute’s newsletter 'EPISTEME' was released by the dignitaries, along with the official theme song of AIIMS Guwahati. PTI DG NN