AIIMS holds workshop on emerging tech, AI in focus

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The AIIMS-Delhi hosted a workshop on emerging technologies, specifically focusing on Artificial Intelligence, to equip medicos with the skills and knowledge to leverage AI's transformative power in healthcare.

Dr Kanwalpreet Kochhar, the in-charge of Cognitive Neurophysiology and Nutrition Lab at AIIMS, said the workshop held on Tuesday brought together leading minds in the field of AI and healthcare.

"By focusing on practical applications (of AI) and real-world challenges, we are preparing our future healthcare leaders to innovate and improve patient outcomes significantly," she said.

Dr Swadeep Srivastav, founder of healthcare marketing agency Healthpresso, said AI represents a paradigm shift in the approach to healthcare delivery.

It offers the ability to analyse vast datasets, uncover hidden patterns, and make informed decisions that enhance patient care, he said.

"However, with this power comes responsibility. We must ensure that AI is deployed ethically and equitably, addressing biases and privacy concerns to truly benefit society," Srivastav said.

Sonia Dosanjh, scientist at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Mohali, highlighted the importance of technological interventions in healthcare.

"AI offers unprecedented opportunities in data-driven decision-making, disease surveillance, and personalized treatment plans. This workshop is a step towards harnessing these opportunities," she said.

The workshop underscored the need for specialised AI applications in healthcare, such as development of a healthGPT, which would provide tailored solutions by leveraging healthcare-specific data. PTI PLB TIR TIR