AIIMS-Jammu proposes traumatology institute, centre for AI in healthcare

Samba (J-K), Dec 30 (PTI) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jammu has submitted a proposal to the Union health ministry for setting up a traumatology institute and a centre for artificial intelligence in healthcare in collaboration with premier institutions of Israel and the United Kingdom, officials said on Tuesday.

AIIMS will move forward in the new year with renewed resolve and start several new facilities, including open heart surgery, they said.

Executive Director and CEO of AIIMS-Jammu, Prof Shakti Kumar Gupta, said the proposed Institute of Traumatology would be the first of its kind in the country.

“The proposal for setting up a Centre of Excellence in Trauma Sciences and an Institute of Traumatology has been submitted to the ministry. Such an institute does not exist anywhere in India," Gupta said.

The proposed Institute of Traumatology would be developed in collaboration with a leading Israeli institution, he said.

Highlighting the need for such a facility in J&K, Gupta said the Union Territory is a multi-hazard-prone region, vulnerable to earthquakes, floods, landslides, avalanches, and snowstorms, apart from man-made disasters such as road accidents, fires and terrorist incidents.

“This initiative is a high priority due to the significant burden of trauma cases, particularly road accidents. The objective is to create a regional and national facility providing comprehensive, efficient and multidisciplinary trauma care, from stabilization to rehabilitation,” he said.

Gupta said AIIMS-Jammu currently has a functional Trauma and Emergency Department, which has already handled a substantial number of cases, and will serve as the foundation for the full-fledged institute in the second phase of development.

The officials said AIIMS-Jammu is exploring collaboration with Israel’s Sheba Medical Centre, one of the world’s top trauma centres, for training and technical support in trauma management.

AIIMS-Jammu has also planned to establish a centre for artificial intelligence in healthcare.

“We have proposed a Global Centre of Excellence for AI in Healthcare to enhance patient care through AI-enabled diagnostics, predictive medicine and clinical decision support,” Gupta said.

He added that the initiative would improve the speed and accuracy of treatment while reducing costs.

The institute, located at Vijaypur in Samba district, will move forward with several new facilities in the coming months, including the launch of open-heart surgery within the next two to three months, he said.

Gupta further said the Governing Body of AIIMS-Jammu has approved the establishment of multiple centres of excellence, including in ophthalmology (with skill development), dental sciences, comprehensive cancer care, robotics and techno-surgery, telemedicine and telecare, predictive medical technology, research and international collaborations, quality and patient safety, and simulation and skill development.

He said the institute would also become completely paperless within the next three months.

On employment, Gupta said AIIMS-Jammu has given priority to local residents. "Of the 120 faculty members, 58 per cent are from Jammu and Kashmir. Among senior residents, 61 of 76 are locals, while 312 of 604 nursing staff are from the Union Territory. Among administrative and other staff, 31 per cent are locals, and 70 per cent of the total workforce comprises women," he added.

At present, 400 beds are operational at AIIMS-Jammu.

“Approval has been granted for 750 beds, and the number will increase with the expansion of facilities. Recruitment is ongoing. While there are shortages in some departments, regular appointments are being made,” Gupta said. PTI AB AB KVK KVK