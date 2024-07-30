AIIMS Jammu to launch OPD services from Aug 1

Jammu, Jul 30 (PTI) All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district will launch outpatient department services from August 1, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the medical facility on February 20, saying the people of Jammu will no longer have to travel to Delhi for specialised medical treatment.

"AIIMS Jammu will officially begin its OPD services with effect from August 1. This exciting development represents a major step in our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare to our community," the spokesperson said.

"Our OPD services will cover 20 different specialty areas and nine super-specialty areas," she said, adding, "We will also offer a range of laboratory tests and radiology imaging services based on patient needs." PTI AB IJT IJT