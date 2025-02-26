AIIMS-Jodhpur suspends two nursing students for ragging

Jodhpur, 26 Feb (PTI) Two nursing students of AIIMS, Jodhpur have been suspended and barred from taking part in any academic activity over a ragging complaint, an official said.

The decision was announced on Tuesday based on an inquiry conducted by a committee formed to probe the ragging charges made by a first-year student.

One student was suspended for three months while another for one month.

"One more student was let off with a stern warning. Action against the three nursing students has been taken following a complaint of ragging against them by a junior student of nursing," said Dr Jeewan Ram Bishnoi, a spokesperson from AIIMS, Jodhpur.

According to the complaint, the alleged ragging occurred during a meeting of nursing students on February 15 to prepare for the freshers' party at the college. The first-year student approached the AIIMS administration regarding some comments made by the three senior students.

The committee formed to look into the matter found the allegations to be true, the spokesperson said.

The committee formed to look into the matter found the allegations to be true, the spokesperson said.

During the inquiry, the three students admitted to making the offending comments and tendered an apology. However, they said the comments were made casually and had no idea the complainant would be hurt to this extent, he said.