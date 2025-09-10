AIIMS launches AI-based app to tackle suicides, improve mental health among students

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) AIIMS-Delhi on Wednesday launched an Artificial Intelligence-based mental health and wellness programme to tackle suicidal tendencies among students and minimise the stigma surrounding it.

The "Never Alone" app, launched on World Suicide Prevention Day, focuses on screening, intervention and post-intervention follow-up for college and university students, said Dr Nand Kumar, a professor in the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS-Delhi.

Besides the Delhi centre, the programme was also launched at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) in Shahdara.

"Never Alone" is a web-based, highly secured app that can be accessed round the clock via WhatsApp, Dr Kumar said, adding that students will have virtual and offline access to consultations by mental health and wellness experts through it.

The basic screening for mental health issues on the "Never Alone" app is highly secured and personalised, and costs only 70 paisa per student per day, Dr Kumar explained.

To enable students to avail the facilities of this app, institutes will have to approach AIIMS-Delhi and subscribe to the service.

AIIMS-Delhi will provide this service to all AIIMSes without any financial implication through the Global Centre of Integrative Health (GCIH) -- a not-for-profit initiative supported and mentored by noted AIIMS-Delhi alumnus Dr Deepak Chopra.

Dr Chopra is an eminent author and world-renowned pioneer in integrative health for personal transformation.

Suicide is a major public health problem.

According to the World Health Organisation, suicide claims one life every 45 seconds. Approximately 73 per cent of these suicides occurred in low and middle-income countries. NCRB data shows 1,70,924 people died by suicide in 2022, the highest in over 56 years.

Dr Kumar underlined that student suicide is, unfortunately, a significant public health concern around the world, including India.

In 2022, young adults aged between 18 and 30 years accounted for 35 per cent of all suicides, the biggest share. This was closely followed by those aged 30 to 45 years, who constituted 32 per cent of all suicides, he said.

"Public health approach to suicide prevention argues for a major change in the way we think about suicide and its prevention, including an increase in trained mental health professionals," Dr Kumar said.

The link between suicide and mental disorders (in particular, depression and alcohol use disorders) and a previous suicide attempt is well established in high-income countries, he stated.

However, many suicides happen impulsively in moments of crisis with a breakdown in the ability to deal with life stresses, such as financial problems, relationship disputes, or chronic pain and illness, he elaborated.

"It's well established that 70 to 80 per cent of people suffering from mental health issues don't seek treatment. One of the important reasons for the treatment gap is unawareness and stigma.

"This is reflected in frequent incidents of suicide in medical colleges where psychiatrists and psychologists are available," Dr Kumar added. PTI PLB NSD NSD