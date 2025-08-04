22-year-old AIIMS-Nagpur intern commits suicide at hostel

Nagpur: A 22-year-old intern at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room, police said on Monday.

Sanket Panditrao Dabhade was found hanging from the door of the bathroom in his room at AIIMS hostel on Sunday, an official from Sonegaon police station said.

He said Dabhade, who hailed from Jintur in Parbhani district, had completed MBBS and was interning at AIIMS.

The official said that his friends had last seen him on Saturday night, and grew suspicious when he did not come out of his room the next day.

They informed the hostel warden, who opened the room and found Dabhade's body, he said, adding that no suicide note was found at the scene.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and seized the deceased man's mobile phone for further probe, the official said.