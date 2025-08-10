AIIMS Nagpur, UNICEF to launch programme to address rising concerns of NCDs in children

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur and UNICEF Maharashtra have come together to tackle the growing risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in children, which are under-recognised within the healthcare system and often undetected.

According to the Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey 2019, there is a growing risk of NCDs among children in the age group of 5 to 9 years and adolescents aged 10 to 19 years in India.

The most common NCDs, such as obesity, asthma, diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and sickle cell disease, often originate from early-life risk factors, including poor nutrition, sedentary lifestyles, and environmental exposures.

Talking to PTI, Dr Meenakshi Girish, head of the paediatrics department at AIIMS Nagpur, said, "Childhood NCDs are often under-recognised within the health system, leading to delayed diagnosis and management. In many cases, these conditions remain undetected until significant complications have already developed, which can result in long-term health consequences, reduced quality of life, and increased healthcare burden." The UNICEF, AIIMS Nagpur and the Maharashtra public health department have come together to address the rising challenge of NCDs among children.

"The pilot of the programme is expected to be launched in September in Bhandara and Wardha in the Vidarbha region. We are working on designing the protocols and the training modules to ensure that the functionaries are well trained before the screening is rolled out," UNICEF Maharashtra Health Specialist Dr Mangesh Gadhari said.

By the end of three years, the programme is expected to be introduced in 11 districts of Maharashtra.

The task force for each NCD was formed in February, and in April, it got endorsement from the secretary of the public health department, he said.

This NCD task force comprises experts from the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, government experts from medical colleges, academia and other professional associations.

Since March, the department of paediatrics at AIIMS has operationalised an NCD clinic, which will be the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for childhood NCDs.

Each day of the week is dedicated to a NCD condition, with experts and doctors working on early screening, management and awareness of these ailments.

"This partnership merges the state government's unparalleled reach, UNICEF's advocacy, with AIIMS Nagpur's clinical expertise and research capabilities. Together, we're not simply treating individual cases, we are building a comprehensive, preventive ecosystem in the community that targets childhood obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and respiratory disorders at their roots," said Dr Prashant P Joshi, executive director of AIIMS Nagpur.

By integrating joint community outreach programmes, capacity-building for healthcare workers, and robust data collection systems, through this programme, AIIMS aims to identify early-warning signs and intervene proactively, he said.

"Our shared commitment to innovation and equity ensures that every child, regardless of their socio-economic background, has the chance to grow up healthy," Dr Joshi added.