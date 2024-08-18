AIIMS neurosurgeon found dead in south Delhi house

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A 34-year-old neurosurgeon at AIIMS allegedly committed suicide in his south Delhi house on Sunday, police said.

Raj Ghoniya, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat, died due to a suspected overdose as used vials of medicines and syringes were found in his house in the Gautam Nagar area, police said.

A suicide note was also recovered from the spot, however, Ghoniya did not blame anyone in it, they added.

"At around 2 pm on Sunday, a PCR call was received at the Hauz Khas police station regarding suicide by a doctor in the Gautam Nagar area. Police reached the spot and found Ghoniya in an unconscious state," a senior police officer said.

Ghoniya was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was declared dead.

He was posted at the Trauma Centre of AIIMS.