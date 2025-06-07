AIIMS-New Delhi team visits Tripura, to help upgrade state-run hospitals

Agartala, Jun 7 (PTI) A four-member delegation of AIIMS-New Delhi, headed by its director M Srinivas, met Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday and discussed plans to develop healthcare facilities in the state.

Senior officers of the Health Department and the state's premier GBP Hospital and Agartala Govt Medical College (AGMC) were present at the meeting.

Health Secretary Kiran Gitte said the state officials briefed the AIIMS team on the GBP Hospital and AGMC during the meeting.

Following the meeting, the AIIMS delegation visited the GBP Hospital.

Gitte said the team, which has come to Tripura for two days on an invitation from the state government, will visit all departments of the GBP Hospitals and interact with the patients to assess the ground reality.

"After that, the AIIMS team will make suggestions on how to improve medical education at AGMC and the quality of healthcare at GBP Hospital. The state will sign an MoU with the country's best medical institution and implement the suggestions in the next 6-12 months," he said.

Responding to a question, Gitte said the state government has already held discussions with the Centre on the proposal for an AIIMS-like healthcare institution in the state. PTI PS SOM