Kolkata doctor rape-murder: AIIMS-Patna security beefed up

Patna: Security has been beefed up at AIIMS-Patna following the rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, an official said on Saturday.

AIIMS-Patna Executive Director and CEO doctor Gopal Krushna Pal told PTI that it has been decided to deploy more female security guards and install an additional 150 CCTV cameras on the campus, among other measures.

"Our campus already has a very effective security system in place. We have deployed sufficient numbers of security personnel, including women security guards, installed a large number of CCTV cameras at strategic locations, and made sufficient arrangements for lighting in isolated areas. But after the Kolkata incident, we have decided to make it more effective and fool-proof for our female doctors, students and patients," he said.

"We have decided to deploy more women security guards and install an additional 150 CCTV cameras. A proposal in this regard is under consideration and will be finalised on a priority basis. We don't want to leave any grey area. We are committed to ensuring a safe environment for all staff and patients," he added.

Pal said that after the incident at RG Kar Medical College came to the fore, a meeting was held with the wardens, heads of departments, superintendents, and security supervisors.

"There is a dedicated team of officials and workers to make the stay of students comfortable and safe, and provide an ambience of home away from home," he said.

Pal said hostel rules have been made more strict to ensure the safety of students.

"No student should stay away from his or her room during the night without prior written permission from the warden and chief warden. Students wishing to leave the campus temporarily or otherwise should submit to the warden in writing. The application for permission must state the date and time of his or her intended departure and return, the destination, and have the approval of parents," he said.

"Visitors are allowed only in the visitors' room after due permission from the hostel warden. No guest or parents will be allowed to stay in the hostel. Prior written permission must be taken from the chief warden," he said.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered last week at the RG Kar MCH, triggering nationwide outrage.