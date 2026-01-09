AIIMS-Patna chief cashier arrested on embezzlement charges

Patna, Jan 9 (PTI) The chief cashier of AIIMS-Patna was arrested on Friday on charges of embezzlement of funds, police said.

Anurag Aman is accused of embezzling about Rs 43 lakh from the accounts of AIIMS-Patna, they said.

The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint lodged against Aman by AIIMS-Patna's senior administrative officer Raj Kumar Jalan at the Phulwari Sharif police station on January 7, they said.

"Further investigation into the matter is underway," SP (Patna City West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said.

Aman has also been suspended by AIIMS-Patna, and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him, officials said.