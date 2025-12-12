AIIMS Rishikesh employee booked for duping man of over Rs 5 lakh

Rishikesh, Dec 12 (PTI) Uttarakhand Police have registered a case against an employee of AIIMS Rishikesh for allegedly duping a man of more than Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of providing him a job, officials said on Friday.

The action followed instructions from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Senior Sub-Inspector Bhagat Singh Rawat of Rishikesh Kotwali police station stated that the case was lodged this week based on a complaint filed by Sagar Chaudhary, a resident of Rishikesh.

The complainant alleged that a Junior Administrative Assistant at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, Siddhant Sharma, promised him a job at the institute and took Rs 5.59 lakh from him in return.

According to the officer, Chaudhary had gone to AIIMS to inquire about an intramural research project where he met the accused, who offered him a job and took the money during the conversation.

Sharma later returned 2 lakh, but never gave the promised job to the complainant, the senior sub-inspector further said.

After repeated complaints made to AIIMS officials and the police, Chaudhary approached the chief minister, who instructed that a criminal case be registered in the matter. Authorities then initiated an investigation into the matter.

Sandeep Kumar, the Public Relations Officer of AIIMS Rishikesh, said, "Siddhant Sharma has faced allegations of fraud earlier. The investigation into all the allegations has been completed, and the report has been submitted to the competent authority. A presiding officer has also been appointed in the case." The action against Sharma is in its final stages, and his services may be terminated, he added.