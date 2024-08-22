AIIMS, RML Hospital doctors call off 11-day strike after SC appeal, assurances

New Delhi: Resident doctors at AIIMS, Delhi, and RML Hospital announced on Thursday that they were withdrawing their 11-day strike, called to protest against the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata, following an appeal from the Supreme Court.

The apex court earlier in the day asked the protesting doctors to resume work and assured them that no adverse action would be taken after they rejoin.

"We are resuming duties following the Supreme Court's appeal and assurances and intervention in the RG Kar incident and the safety for doctors. We commend the court's action and call for adherence to its directives. Patient care remains our top priority," the Resident Doctors' Association, AIIMS, New Delhi, said in a post on X.

The resident doctors' association of RML Hospital said in a statement that "given the Supreme Court's intervention and the progress made in addressing their demands", they would resume their duties from 8 am on Friday.

The strike is being suspended in response to the Supreme Court taking suo motu cognisance of the case and the transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it said.

The assault and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital sparked nationwide protests. On August 12, resident doctors' associations started a nationwide protest, halting outpatient department (OPD) services. Emergency services continued as usual.

The junior doctor's body was found on August 9 with severe injury marks inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital's chest department. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day.

On August 13, Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.