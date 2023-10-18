AIIMS staffers offer services of their personal drivers to improve e-shuttle facilities on campus

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) For improving e-shuttle facilities inside the AIIMS-Delhi campus and reduce carbon footprint, some faculty and staff members of the medical institute have offered the services of their personal drivers to operate these vehicles during working hours.

In view of the offer, the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) through an office memorandum has "permitted that personal drivers of all faculty and staff be permitted to offer voluntary service for driving" these electric-vehicles.

The decision aligns with the AIIMS's mission to promote sustainable practices and enhance intra-campus transportation, according to a statement issued by the institute.

The office memorandum stated that "a few faculty and staff have approached...offering the services of their personal drivers on voluntary basis during working hours as the said drivers are usually free during that time".

"Keeping in view such requests, it has been decided that personal drivers of all faculty and staff be permitted to offer voluntary service for driving electric vehicles/shuttles within the AIIMS-Delhi campus as per their availability," it stated.

Such drivers, willing to offer voluntary service, can contact the PIC (Intramural Transport Services) with an undertaking from the faculty members or staffer concerned that their services are being offered on a voluntary basis, the memorandum stated.

Their will be no financial implication to AIIMS-Delhi nor will the institute issue any experience certificate for the same or offer any other benefits as applicable to any regular or outsourced staffer working at the hospital, it stated.

Over the past year, the AIIMS-Delhi has taken substantial steps to reduce its carbon footprint by introducing more than 30 electric-vehicles for the benefit of patients, their caregivers, and the institute's workforce, the statement said.

This eco-friendly transportation initiative has been well received, and aligns with the AIIMS's commitment to sustainability. Plans are underway to further expand the e-vehicle fleet for the convenience of both patients and staffers, it said.

Director of AIIMS-Delhi Dr M Srinivas endorsed this initiative, saying, "AIIMS-New Delhi continues to be a pioneer in innovative healthcare and sustainability efforts." "The decision to engage personal drivers in this endeavour is a testament to our dedication to environmental responsibility and fostering a spirit of collaboration within the AIIMS community," Srinivas said.

These drivers, when available, can contribute to operating e-vehicles and campus shuttles, ensuring smooth and eco-friendly transit experience for everyone within the AIIMS campus, the statement said.

"It is important to note that AIIMS-New Delhi will not incur any financial obligations as a result of this initiative, and the institution will not issue experience certificates or extend any benefits associated with regular or outsourced staffers positions to these voluntary drivers," Dr Rima Dada, Professor in-charge of the Media Cell, said.

"It's heartening to see such dedication among our team members who are willing to contribute to our sustainability efforts," Dada said. PTI PLB ANB ANB