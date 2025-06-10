AIIMS to be a reality in Kerala before my tenure is over, says Suresh Gopi

Kochi, Jun 10 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Tuesday assured that Kerala's long-pending demand for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) would be made a reality before his tenure is over.

While addressing a press conference here, he said he would seek votes in the next election only at least after laying the foundation stone for the much-awaited project in a suitable location.

He criticised the state government for the delay in sanctioning of the project by the Centre.

Stating that three location options should be submitted to the Centre for the granting of the AIIMS project, Gopi asked the reporters to find out the reason for the state government being adamant in their single option in this regard.

"Before my tenure is over, the AIIMS project (for the state) will be announced in a suitable location. I will go to voters during the next election only at least after laying its foundation," he said.

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, present BJP state chief and then NDA candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram seat Rajeev Chandrasekhar had also assured that he would make every effort to bring AIIMS to the constituency once elected as the MP.

Some time back, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had urged the Centre to set up the prestigious institute without any delay.

The CM had said that the state government had identified land to set up the AIIMS at Kozhikode and the hospital should be set up there without any delay. PTI LGK ADB