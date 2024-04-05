AIIMS upskills medicos with hands-on workshops on cutting-edge physiological techniques

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Doctors from medical colleges across India and those from neighbouring countries gained hands-on training on various cutting-edge physiological techniques like non-invasive brain mapping and objective assessments of lifestyle modifications at workshops held at the AIIMS here.

Organised between April 2 and 4, the 'Techniques in Physiological Sciences' (TIPS) workshops saw interactive sessions, live demonstrations, and practical exercises creating an engaging environment.

Underlining the significance of these workshops, Director of AIIMS, Delhi, Dr M Srinivas said, "As ambassadors of physiology, let us embrace the dynamic changes and innovative teaching methods showcased in our workshops. Physiology isn't just about memorisation; it is the cornerstone of every medical profession, from doctors to researchers to industry experts." "Let us inspire others to delve deeper into the fascinating world of physiology, ensuring that our teaching transcends classrooms and reaches the hearts of those we touch. Together, let us redefine the narrative of physiology, transforming it into clinical physiology, actively shaping patient care and interventions," Dr Srinivas said.

The workshops covered various physiological domains from cardiovascular and respiratory physiology to neurophysiology and behavioural techniques.

Participants gained hands-on training in advanced techniques like non-invasive brain mapping and objective assessments of lifestyle modifications, Dr Kanwalpreet Kochhar, head in-charge of cognitive neurophysiology and nutrition lab at AIIMS, Delhi said.

"Through 16 dynamic workshops, we're not just teaching techniques we're revolutionising how we understand and intervene in human physiology.From non-invasive brain mapping to objective assessments of lifestyle modifications, our approach encompasses a holistic view of health," Dr Kochhar added.

Around 50 doctors from medical colleges and institutes from across India and from Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal participated in the workshops.PTI PLB DV DV