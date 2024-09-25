AIKS, AIAWU stage protest over stray cattle menace, man-wildlife conflicts

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) All India Kisan Sabha and All India Agricultural Workers' Union on Wednesday held a dharna at Parliament Street slamming the menace of stray cattle.

The left-bodies demanded protection from roaming wild animal and stray cattle, a ban on evictions in the name of Elephant Corridors, Tiger Reserves and Wildlife Protection and ending restriction on cattle trade.

"Hundreds of farmers from Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other states participated in dharna," the AIKS and AIAWU said in a statement.

They said the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has agreed to meet a delegation in a couple of days.

The organisations demanded restrictions on cattle trade be lifted and purchase of unproductive cattle at market rates be allowed. They also called for a strong deterrent action against Cow Vigilante groups.

The agitators demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore each and government job to families of people killed by wild animals and Rs 50 lakh for those injured.

Their one specific demand was an amendment to the Indian Forest Act 1927, the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, and the Forest Conservation Act 1980 to ensure protection of human life, property, and livelihood from wild life attack, as well as for the protection and preservation of wild life.

They also demanded the states be give right to declare vermin, sterilisation, and other measures for controlling menace of wild animals, including scientific culling.

Removal of wild boar from list of Schedule Animals, a stop on arbitrary Elephant Corridors, Tiger Reserves, Wildlife Sanctuaries and forced evictions to ensure Forest Rights and Community Forest Rights, and stopping violation of FRA and PESA were their other demands.

AIKS General Secretary Vijoo Krishnan inaugurated the dharna and AIKS President Ashok Dhawale among several others addressed the gathering. PTI AO VN VN