AIKS, CITU, All India Farm Workers Union to hold protest for rain-affected farmers on Oct 10

Thane, Oct 5 (PTI) Protests will be held across Maharashtra on October 10 to demand immediate relief measures for farmers affected by heavy rains and floods, All India Kisan Sabha leader Ajit Dhavle said on Sunday.

The decision to protest was taken at a meeting on Saturday night by leaders of the AIKS, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), and the All India Farm Workers Union, he said.

"The agitation will be held at all tehsil and district headquarters on October 10. Our main demands are Rs 50,000 per acre as crop loss compensation for farmers, Rs 30,000 as compensation for labour loss to farm workers as well as complete loan waiver for farmers and farm laborers. The government must declare wet drought to give relief to farmers," Dhavle said.

"The number of suicides among farmers and farm labourers is rising due to unseasonal rains and crop damage. Thousands of rural families have been rendered homeless, yet the government's response has been inadequate. There is growing anger among those affected who feel abandoned by the authorities," Dhavle added.

Many parts of Maharashtra, especially eight districts of Marathwada, received very heavy rain for several days after September 20, resulting in crops damage over thousands of acres of farm land and loss of cattle.