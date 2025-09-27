AIKS condemns cattle trader's lynching in Rajasthan; blames 'double engine BJP govts'

Bhopal, Sep 27 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh unit of the CPM-linked All India Kisan Sabha on Saturday condemned the lynching of a cattle trader from the state by alleged cow vigilantes near Bhilwara in neighbouring Rajasthan.

Asif Babu Multani alias Sheru Susadia (38) died on September 20 at Sawai Man Singh Medical College in Jaipur after being brutally assaulted on September 16 while transporting cattle bought from Lambiya Rella cattle fair near Bhilwara to his native village in Mandsaur, some 350 kilometres from here, in MP, it said.

Five persons were arrested in connection with the killing but several others involved are roaming free, while a case of alleged cow smuggling has been registered against the victims, the Kisan Sabha said in a statement.

Kisan Sabha state president Ashok Tiwari and general secretary Akhilesh Yadav alleged "the double-engine governments of the BJP have allowed cow-protection gangs linked to the Sangh Parivar to unleash a jungle raj targeting livestock traders and herders, especially Muslims." They cited a study by data journalism platform IndiaSpend which claimed 86 per cent of those killed in cow-related violence between 2010 and 2017 were Muslims, with 97 per cent of such incidents occurring after 2014.

According to Human Rights Watch, at least 44 people, including 36 Muslims, were killed in cow-related attacks between 2015 and 2018, they added.

Tiwari and Yadav said the Supreme Court had issued directives in July 2018 to curb mob violence in the name of cow protection, including appointment of a nodal SP-level officer in each district, fast-track disposal of cases within six months, a compensation scheme for victims, legislation against lynching and enhanced patrolling on highways.

They said the apex court had also asked states to identify affected districts and submit reports, but the Centre had not enacted any anti-lynching law despite the court's directions.

The National Crime Records Bureau had also stopped collecting data on mob lynching deaths, they claimed.

The outfit said such attacks by vigilante groups were preventing herders from getting fair prices for their animals, forcing many to abandon livestock and aggravating the stray-cattle menace affecting crops and rural life.

The Sabha demanded the arrest of all accused and exemplary punishment, as well as a Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe into all lynching incidents since 2014 apart from enactment of an anti-lynching law.

The outfit also sought Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job for the victim's family.

The All India Kisan Sabha urged farmers and their organisations to launch awareness campaigns to pressure the Centre and states to ensure safe transport of cattle, fair prices for livestock and protection of the livestock economy. PTI LAL BNM