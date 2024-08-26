All India Kisan Sabha condemns Kangana Ranaut's remarks, seeks SC intervention

Thane: The All India Kisan Sabha on Monday condemned BJP Lok Sabha MP and actor Kangana Ranaut for suggesting that the farmers' protests against the now-repealed three farm laws could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in the country if the top leadership was not strong enough.

In a video shared by the Mandi MP on X, she alleged that “bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place” during the farmers' protest.

Kangana Ranaut: Bangladesh like anarchy could have happened in India also like in the name of Farmers protest. Outside forces are planning to destroy us with the help of insiders. If it wouldn't have been foresight of our leadership they would have succeded. pic.twitter.com/05vSeN8utW — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 25, 2024

In a press release issued here, AIKS president Dr Ashok Dhawale said Ranaut's remarks were highly condemnable, adding these were made by the actor-turned-politician to please her "external and internal bosses who want to devour agriculture".

The "kisan struggle" against the three farms laws, which would have compromised the sovereignty and food security of the country, amid harsh weather, COVID pandemic and "state violence" had 736 martyrs, the AIKS statement claimed.

Reactionary communal forces, which betrayed the freedom struggle and acted as stooges of the British, do not have any moral authority to question the patriotism of the peasantry and the working people, Dhawale said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi must apologise and the Supreme Court must take suo motu cognisance as Ranaut's remarks aim to create discord among farmers, he said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday expressed disagreement with Ranaut’s controversial remarks on the farmers' protest and said she has been directed to not make such remarks in future.

"The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' movement is not the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut. Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorized to make statements on the party’s policy issues,” the BJP said in a statement.

The ruling party said it is committed to follow the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and social harmony.