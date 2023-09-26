Ailing elderly woman rescued from locked flat in Thane

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) Fire brigade and civic personnel rescued an 86-year-old ailing woman after she fell in her flat and got locked inside her room in a housing society in Thane city on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi said firemen and civic personnel cut open the grilles of the window to gain access to the flat and rescue the woman, Namita Rakshit.

The woman was later handed over to her relatives, he said. PTI COR RSY