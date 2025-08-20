National

Ailing health worker airlifted to hospital as rains pound Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Aug 20 (PTI) An ailing woman health worker was airlifted to hospital in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district after the roads were cut off due to floodwaters, police said on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, a school headmaster drowned in a swollen stream, officials said.

Seema Bambole, posted at the Primary Healthcare Center at Arewada village under Bhamragad police limits, developed a serious medical condition on Tuesday as rains pounded the region.

Over 100 villages in Bhamragad tehsil had lost road connectivity with the district headquarters due overflowing rivers, said a police official.

The district administration and Zilla Parishad, in coordination with the police arranged an airlift through a Pawan Hans helicopter which transported the woman to the District General Hospital, he said.

Bambole was now in a stable condition, doctors said.

Meanwhile, the body of a 43-year-old school headmaster who had gone missing amid heavy rainfall was recovered from a stream in Sipanpalli village in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Vasant Soma Talandi, a resident of Jonawahi village in Bhamragad tehsil, was working as headmaster at a Zilla Parishad primary school in the remote village of Palle, officials said. PTI COR KRK